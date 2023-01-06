New Mexico officials file to dismiss murder charge for Clovis man

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico officials filed a dismissal after they said a Clovis man acted in self defense in a deadly New Year’s shooting.

On Wednesday, the Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray announced his office filed a dismissal without prejudice on 30-year-old Michael Downs.

Originally, Downs was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon but the charge changed to murder after 28-year-old Oscar Trujillo died from his gunshot wound.

During the investigation, police collected doorbell and other security cameras.

No camera captured the entire event, but multiple videos and audio support Downs’ version of events.

The District Attorney’s Office filed the dismissal due to the evidence.

Clovis Police Department is still investigating the shooting and charges may still be filed later.

