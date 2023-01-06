Multiple crews working on grass fire in Stinnett area near FM 1319

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working on a grass fire in the Stinnett area near FM 1319.

The Fritch Fire Department, Stinnett Fire Department, National Park Service, and Crutch Ranch Fire Departments are on scene.

The release says Borger Fire Department is currently in route with UTV’s to help access some areas in rough terrain.

Officials say there is no threat to the communities around Stinnett.

