High Plains Food Bank asking for volunteers to ‘distributing as much food to the Texas Panhandle’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The amount of volunteers have been down for nearly two years. The High Plains Food Bank says an influx of volunteers would help tremendously.

Volunteers do everything from inspecting donations like these to tending in the garden. The High Plains Food Bank says they have yet to see pre-COVID-19 numbers of volunteers.

“It’s very crucial that we have our volunteers. Our volunteers are basically the backbone and how we get everything done all of our repack how we do our salvage operations are basically the backbone of our entire operations,” says Dennis Howard, Product Recovery Coordinator, High Plains Food Bank.

The food bank says having a holiday season with less covid cases caused a lack in volunteers.

“But as it stands right now, we have for these next couple months, January into February, we really don’t have many scheduled groups on the calendar to even come in,” says Zack Wilson, Executive Director, High Plains Food Bank.

After seeing a busy December in terms of donations, the food bank says they need all the help they can get.

“So, the worst case scenario is, we’re not distributing as much food to the Texas Panhandle to help folks out in their time of need right now, as we can and it all kind of goes back down to volunteers being a key part of our of our organization,” says Wilson.

For more information on how to help the food bank, keep the panhandle fed, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.