Hereford and Amarillo Amigos stores hosting a health fair this Saturday

HEREFORD AND AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amigos grocery stores in Amarillo and Hereford will be hosting a health fair for guests on Saturday.

The event will be on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hereford Amigos Store on N. 25 Mile Ave and the Amarillo Amigos store on I-40 East.

The health fair will offer free screenings which include total cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks. There will also be some specially geared food demonstrations and samples.

The stores in Amarillo and Hereford will host Panhandle Breast Health, who will be taking applications for no-cost mammograms.

