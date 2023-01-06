Who's Hiring?
Former Hereford star Mia Castaneda is now playing with the Harlem Globetrotters and inspiring kids across the country

VIDEO: Former Hereford star Mia Castaneda is now playing with the Harlem Globetrotters
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local basketball star from here in the Texas panhandle is making waves on one of the most popular basketball teams in the country.

Former Hereford Whitefaces and Texas Tech player Mia Castaneda has found a new home with the Harlem Globetrotters. Castaneda spent some time playing professionally in Mexico before joining the Globetrotters.

As one of a select group of women to have played for the Globetrotters, Castaneda is now inspiring young girls across the country. Many of those fans can’t wait to have her to sign their Castaneda jerseys.

The first time it happened, I had to just kind of stand there and get the kid by both of her arms and look at her like, ‘Are you sure? You know you bought this jersey, right?’” Castaneda said of her first time signing a fan’s jersey. “I didn’t even think it would be bought because I was new. Nobody really knew who I was. As game to game has gone on, there’s just been more and more. It’s just been suer cool. They come up and they’re kind of shy like, ‘Will you sign my jersey for me? You’re my favorite player!’ It’s just been so surreal.”

Castaneda and the Globetrotters will even be coming to Amarillo in a short time. The team will be playing at the Amarillo Civic Center on March 8th.

