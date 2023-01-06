Cooler And Warmer

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dry cold front will sweep south across the Panhandle early Saturday. After a warm day Friday highs will be about 20 degrees cooler on Saturday with a cool north wind. On Sunday a more southerly wind direction will bring highs back up above average to the low to mid-60s. No rain on the horizon other than a very small chance of a few showers the middle of next week.

