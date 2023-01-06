City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city has recently announced it will be returning to two trash pickups a week for all residents in Amarillo beginning Monday.

The city says they had to hire over 15 drivers to make this possible after nearly five months of once a week pickups.

“At one point in time we were down to around 22 drivers in solid waste, it takes about 36 to get that done on a daily basis,” said Donny Hooper, Director of Public Work, COA.

The city raised the pay for drivers to combat other CDL competitors.

“This problem that we had was across the board with the rate increase that we gave, as far as pay going from $16 to $19 an hour, we’ve increased our staff have just trash truck garbage to about 15 and that’s really what we needed to get going,” said Hooper.

People say they are glad normal schedules will be starting again.

“If you go right down our alley, you can see every single trashcan is going to be full,” said one Amarillo Resident in the Bonham area.

Another said they have seen others needing to us his dumpster, causing it to fill faster.

“We just have other people that drive down the ally and put stuff behind the dumpsters. The city is going to have to go back through and clean up some of that stuff that people just threw behind the dumpster,” said Tony Thomas, resident in the Paramount area.

Thomas says he hopes the increase will help not just in allies but also keeping roads clean of rubbish.

“People just generate a lot of trash, having two days a week I think will help keep the neighborhoods cleaner. Maybe have less trash blowing down the streets when we have wind storms,” said Thomas.

Twice a week pickups will resume beginning January 9, with normal scheduling.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.