Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents

VIDEO: City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents
By Nicole Williams
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city has recently announced it will be returning to two trash pickups a week for all residents in Amarillo beginning Monday.

The city says they had to hire over 15 drivers to make this possible after nearly five months of once a week pickups.

“At one point in time we were down to around 22 drivers in solid waste, it takes about 36 to get that done on a daily basis,” said Donny Hooper, Director of Public Work, COA.

The city raised the pay for drivers to combat other CDL competitors.

“This problem that we had was across the board with the rate increase that we gave, as far as pay going from $16 to $19 an hour, we’ve increased our staff have just trash truck garbage to about 15 and that’s really what we needed to get going,” said Hooper.

People say they are glad normal schedules will be starting again.

“If you go right down our alley, you can see every single trashcan is going to be full,” said one Amarillo Resident in the Bonham area.

Another said they have seen others needing to us his dumpster, causing it to fill faster.

“We just have other people that drive down the ally and put stuff behind the dumpsters. The city is going to have to go back through and clean up some of that stuff that people just threw behind the dumpster,” said Tony Thomas, resident in the Paramount area.

Thomas says he hopes the increase will help not just in allies but also keeping roads clean of rubbish.

“People just generate a lot of trash, having two days a week I think will help keep the neighborhoods cleaner. Maybe have less trash blowing down the streets when we have wind storms,” said Thomas.

Twice a week pickups will resume beginning January 9, with normal scheduling.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash after a Dumas man died from a two semi crash on US 287.
Dumas man dead, 1 injured after 2 semi crash on US 287
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for sexual assault of a child
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
Amarillo Fire officials respond to a structure fire near Manhattan Street
Amarillo fire officials: House fire caused after dog knocks over candle, 1 injured

Latest News

The amount of volunteers have been down for nearly two years. The High Plains Food Bank says an...
High Plains Food Bank asking for volunteers to ‘distributing as much food to the Texas Panhandle’
The Stinnett area grass fire is now 100% contained.
Stinnett area grass fire 100% contained
This program supports new investments in infrastructure for food aggregation, processing,...
Amarillo Edes Custom Meats receives $4.9 million loan from USDA to expand
The Amigos grocery stores in Amarillo and Hereford will be hosting a health fair for guests on...
Hereford and Amarillo Amigos stores hosting a health fair this Saturday