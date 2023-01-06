City of Amarillo needs volunteers and donations for semi-annual ‘Point-in-Time’ homeless count

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is asking for volunteers as it prepares for the semi-annual ‘point in time’ homeless population head count.

Twice a year volunteers are needed to spend the day going around the city counting the number of homeless we spoke to Jason Riddlespurger about the importance of volunteers for this event.

“Really in order for it to be a good accurate count we just need a lot of volunteers in order to volunteer. The best thing we want you do is to contact Debra Lamb, she will get you plugged in, and she will send you all of the dates that we have for our safety training to get ready for that,” said Jason Riddelspurger, Community Development Director, City of Amarillo.

The ‘Point-In-Time’ event will be on Friday, January 27, and you can work more than one shift:

8:00 am to 11:00 am

11:00 am to 2:00 pm

2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

10:00 pm to 12:00 am (Midnight)

Volunteers and donations are needed to record a 24 hour snapshot of homeless who are living within our city homeless shelters will submit a head count and a team of volunteers will be trained to interview those who are housing insecure.

The donations to hand out to the homeless are:

Chapstick

Socks

Mittens/gloves

Hats

Body wipes

Toothpaste/Tooth brushes

Bottled water

Water flavor packs

Hand warmers

Pre-packaged snacks

hard candy

Small blankets

Lotion

Feminine hygiene products

Any other winter essentials

Items can be brought to the Simms Building located at 808 S. Buchanan.

“It’s very important for us to have those things for whenever do our interviews that we have something that we can give to them, that’s very useful for living on the streets, so we could really use the public’s help,” said Jason Riddelspurger, Community Development Director, City of Amarillo.

If you would like to volunteer for the count or need more information, contact: Amy Dixon amy.dixon@amarillo.gov or Debra Lamb 806-387-3098 debra.lamb@amarillo.gov.

