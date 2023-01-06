Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Canyon and Randall face off in two pivotal district matchups

VIDEO: Canyon and Randall face off in two pivotal district matchups
By Preston Moore
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a night of undefeated teams. On Friday, Randall and Canyon will face off in boys and girls basketball. None of the four teams have lost a single district game.

On the girls side, the Lady Eagles are ranked fifth in the state. They’ll battle the Lady Raiders to remain the sole undefeated team in the district.

“It’s always something that you want - to play in games like this.” Canyon girls coach Tate Lombard said. “Whenever we talk to our kids about scouting report on Randall, they probably know the kids better than we do at times from playing against each other for so long”

“Without a doubt this would be a huge win.” Randall girls coach Brooke Walthall said of Friday night’s matchup. with the Lady Eagles “Canyon’s a ranked team and they’re a team that year in and year out has a lot of success. For our kiddos to have the opportunity to get a win like that, I feel like it’s a big for this team and these kiddos, but it’s a big win for our program.”

For the boys, it’s a matchup between two top-20 teams in the state of Texas.

The Eagles are ranked at number seven with Kemper Jones and Chris Bryant averaging double figures. The Raiders are ranked 20th with junior KJ Thomas averaging over 20 points per game.

“We’ve had games where both of us have been down a little or one of us is better than the other one, but it seems like every time you play this game it’s really competitive.” Randall boys coach Leslie Broadhurst said.

“You know, I just told my coaches, I believe it was just yesterday in the office, we’ve got two ranked teams and it’s going to be a great game. Canyon coach Travis Schulte said. “If we were both unranked and both 2-15 it would still be a great game.”

With everything riding on both of these games, Friday night is sure to be one of the more exciting nights of the high school basketball season.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash after a Dumas man died from a two semi crash on US 287.
Dumas man dead, 1 injured after 2 semi crash on US 287
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Sheriff: Major wreck on US 287 southbound
Sherman County officials: 1 dead in major crash on U.S. 287
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Bar owner says he’s forced to close early due to near decade-old liquor law
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed

Latest News

Former Hereford star Mia Castaneda playing for the Harlem Globetrotters.
Former Hereford star Mia Castaneda is now playing with the Harlem Globetrotters and inspiring kids across the country
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Travis Schulte Canyon Boy’s Basketball Coach
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Leslie Broadhurst, Randall Boy’s Basketball Coach
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Connor Copley, Bushland Boy’s Head Basketball Coach