Canyon and Randall face off in two pivotal district matchups

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a night of undefeated teams. On Friday, Randall and Canyon will face off in boys and girls basketball. None of the four teams have lost a single district game.

On the girls side, the Lady Eagles are ranked fifth in the state. They’ll battle the Lady Raiders to remain the sole undefeated team in the district.

“It’s always something that you want - to play in games like this.” Canyon girls coach Tate Lombard said. “Whenever we talk to our kids about scouting report on Randall, they probably know the kids better than we do at times from playing against each other for so long”

“Without a doubt this would be a huge win.” Randall girls coach Brooke Walthall said of Friday night’s matchup. with the Lady Eagles “Canyon’s a ranked team and they’re a team that year in and year out has a lot of success. For our kiddos to have the opportunity to get a win like that, I feel like it’s a big for this team and these kiddos, but it’s a big win for our program.”

For the boys, it’s a matchup between two top-20 teams in the state of Texas.

The Eagles are ranked at number seven with Kemper Jones and Chris Bryant averaging double figures. The Raiders are ranked 20th with junior KJ Thomas averaging over 20 points per game.

“We’ve had games where both of us have been down a little or one of us is better than the other one, but it seems like every time you play this game it’s really competitive.” Randall boys coach Leslie Broadhurst said.

“You know, I just told my coaches, I believe it was just yesterday in the office, we’ve got two ranked teams and it’s going to be a great game. Canyon coach Travis Schulte said. “If we were both unranked and both 2-15 it would still be a great game.”

With everything riding on both of these games, Friday night is sure to be one of the more exciting nights of the high school basketball season.

