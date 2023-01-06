Amarillo Edes Custom Meats receives $4.9 million loan from USDA to expand

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $9.6 million across the country, and taking several other steps to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses diversify the nation’s meat supply.

The Department is awarding 23 Value Added Producer Grant program grants totaling $3.9 million to help producer-owned companies process and market new products.

USDA is also providing guarantees for a total of $5.7 million in loans to two companies through the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program using American Rescue Plan funding.

This program supports new investments in infrastructure for food aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storage, transportation, wholesaling and distribution.

Bottomland Prime LLC will use a $4.95 million Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan to acquire and expand Edes Custom Meats (“Edes”).

Edes is a cattle meat processing and retail outlet in Amarillo.

Bottomland Prime projects its business and will include custom USDA-inspected processing for local producers and specialty markets, as well as local retail sales of beef cuts, sausage, jerky, pork and lamb.

In addition, it will include wholesale markets through different convenience stores and cold storage services.

“USDA is putting the needs of farmers, ranchers and consumers at the forefront of the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to strengthen the resiliency of America’s food supply chain while promoting competition,” Vilsack said. “USDA has undertaken a Department-wide approach to coordinate ways to deliver more opportunities and fairer prices for producers, to give people access to healthier foods, eliminate bottlenecks in the food supply chain and ultimately lower prices for consumers.”

