Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

TXDOT alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction in Dumas

Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction.
Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction.(Road closures in Midland)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction.

Friday, the intersection at Highway 287 and 19th Street will have road closures for about three hours during the afternoon for paving.

On Saturday, the intersection of 16th and Highway 287 will also have road closures for around three hours during the afternoon.

The highway will not close, but 16th Street and 19th Street will close at the intersections.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Bar owner says he’s forced to close early due to near decade-old liquor law
Sheriff: Major wreck on US 287 southbound
Sherman County officials: 1 dead in major crash on U.S. 287
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for sexual assault of a child
DPS are investigating a crash after a Dumas man died from a two semi crash on US 287.
Dumas man dead, 1 injured after 2 semi crash on US 287
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from

Latest News

Amarillo Fire officials respond to a structure fire near Manhattan Street
Amarillo fire officials: House fire caused after dog knocks over candle, 1 injured
panhandle community services
Health experts helping uninsured individuals get health coverage
A Wilson ISD employee is on paid administrative amid allegations of inappropriate incidents...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD employee on leave amid allegations of inappropriate interaction with students
Gerardo Avila, 45
Lubbock man indicted, accused of assaulting US Marshal with vehicle