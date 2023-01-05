TXDOT alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of upcoming weekend construction.

Friday, the intersection at Highway 287 and 19th Street will have road closures for about three hours during the afternoon for paving.

On Saturday, the intersection of 16th and Highway 287 will also have road closures for around three hours during the afternoon.

The highway will not close, but 16th Street and 19th Street will close at the intersections.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.