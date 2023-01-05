Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Suspects set themselves ablaze while attempting to set a building fire, officials say

California authorities say arsonists accidentally set themselves on fire while trying to set a building on fire. (Source: KBAK, SERVICIO DE IMMIGRACION, CNN)
By Leslie Valle
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) - Authorities in California say two arsonists were caught on camera accidentally setting themselves on fire.

Surveillance video reportedly captured the two suspects wearing dark clothing and pouring what appeared to be gasoline on the ground and onto the side of a building.

The Kern County Fire Department said it was initially called on Monday about a ground fire that was outside of a small business.

However, the surveillance video told fire officials a different story, showing two suspects trying to set fire to an immigration service business.

Authorities said the video showed one of the suspects catching fire after dousing gasoline on the building and igniting a flame.

“The footage is quite dramatic, and we hope that these individuals are identified quickly,” said Kern County Fire Department Capt. Andrew Freeborn.

Fire officials said crews extinguished the flames in about 10 minutes but there were no signs of the suspects involved.

According to the fire captain, smoke got inside the building, and firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the garage area.

An industrial fan was burned in the fire along with a Ring security camera.

The immigration services owner said he is devastated regarding the fire.

The business owner said part of his services is to help file his clients’ taxes and with tax season nearing, the future of the business is uncertain.

Kern County fire officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two arsonists.

Copyright 2023 KBAK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downs is facing charges with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
The Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of Sheriff John Worthington after...
Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office announces death of Sheriff after battle with illness
2 people were sent to a hospital after a crash on Monday.
2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381
Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima,...
5-year-old missing since September found dead in river, police say

Latest News

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho
Suspect in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students waives extradition in...
Idaho college killing suspect extradited from Pennsylvania
A tow truck driver pulled the same driver out of a ditch twice on the same day in Minneapolis....
Evacuations ordered as California braces for rain, floods; Midwest hit with snow, ice
The Department of Justice said more 950 have been arrested ahead of the two-year anniversary of...
Over 950 arrested ahead of 2nd anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol breach
"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the...
Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border