Storybridge hosting 3rd annual largest book drive in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you have any old children’s books around the house you’d like to share, you can donate to Storybridge’s largest book drive in the Panhandle.

“If we can collect 10,000 books, we guarantee all 10,000 of those books will be distributed before school’s out in May,” said Chandra Perkins, director at Storybridge.

Perkins says many children grow up in homes with no books to help them learn to read, and this book drive can change that.

“There is a kid in town who would love that book that you’re trying to decide if you want to donate or not that they haven’t been able to own a copy themselves,” said Perkins.

Storybridge collects book for babies to elementary school children.

“Maybe your kids are in high school or college and you’re still holding on to the chapter books that they read in fourth grade like the magic treehouse collection. Maybe its time to share those with some other kids who don’t have books at home,” said Perkins.

Though Storybridge collects donations year-round, the book drive is where it gets the majority of its books for the beginning of the year.

“So donate that book. Give that kid the opportunity to see that as one of their choices that as a free book there and pick it up and make it theirs,” said Perkins.

Donations for the drive will be on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, at the United on Southwest 45th Avenue from noon to 4:00 p.m.

