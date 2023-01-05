Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Steadily Warming Up

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the return of southwest winds, which will help us warm into the upper 50′s to right around 60 degrees. A good deal of clouds will stick around tonight, along with the entrance of a small rain chance for the area. It won’t be anything widespread, but a couple of areas could see a shower or two wet the pavement. As for tomorrow, the winds will pick up a good bit, ranging from 20 to 30 mph, helping bring temperatures to near 70.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Major wreck on US 287 southbound
Sherman County officials: 1 dead in major crash on U.S. 287
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Bar owner says he’s forced to close early due to near decade-old liquor law
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
Downs is facing charges with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died

Latest News

With the entire Panhandle experiencing moderate drought or worse, Lake Meredith’s water level...
Experts share what the year 2022 drought means for Lake Meredith for 2023
Doppler Dave’s Outlook Is Quite Nice
What the 2022 drought means for Lake Meredith
VIDEO: What the 2022 drought means for Lake Meredith
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 01/04
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 01/04