Steadily Warming Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the return of southwest winds, which will help us warm into the upper 50′s to right around 60 degrees. A good deal of clouds will stick around tonight, along with the entrance of a small rain chance for the area. It won’t be anything widespread, but a couple of areas could see a shower or two wet the pavement. As for tomorrow, the winds will pick up a good bit, ranging from 20 to 30 mph, helping bring temperatures to near 70.

