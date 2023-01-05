Randall softball starting practice next week under new leadership

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Believe it or not, softball season is almost here in the Texas panhandle. One of the team’s that will start preparation for their season this month is the Randall Lady Raiders softball team.

Practice will start next week for the Lady Raiders with a new coach running the show. Former Amarillo High Sandies assistant Michael Collins is the taking over for Mallory Hale as the head coach of the softball team this season.

It’s what two and a half miles away? It’s not very far.” Collins said of the transition from Amarillo High to Randall. “My wife was working here before, so I knew what I was getting into on the classroom side of things and the administration side of things. It’s been really good for me. It’s, I would say an easy transition for me with other transitions I’ve had because of the closeness and camaraderie of softball in the panhandle.”

Collins is aware of the expectations that come along with coaching teams at Randall.

“I mean, Randall’s a storied softball program.” Collins said. “[They] did really good the last few years, really good before that. Coming into Randall, it’s a high-pressure job. We gotta win here. Our volleyball team just won state. Tennis just won state. Football team went three rounds deep. Baseball team should be really good. Wrestling’s always good. I mean, this is a program where athletics are very important. Student achievement is very important. So, taking a job here you know you’re in a pressure cooker.”

Coach Collins said his experience playing against Randall during his time with the Lady Sandies has helped the transition and getting used to the players.

“The nice thing is a lot of these girls play summer club teams with each other outside of high school.” Collins said. “Some of the girls already have an idea of me and my expectations coming in and what we did at Amarillo High just from talking to their friends.”

Collins went on to say that the Lady Raiders will have plenty of scrimmages this year to help him get comfortable in his new role.

