Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Lubbock man indicted, accused of assaulting US Marshal with vehicle

Gerardo Avila, 45
Gerardo Avila, 45(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is back in jail accused of assaulting a US Marshal with a motor vehicle.

45-year-old Gerardo Avila was one of 12 sex offenders arrested in August after a months-long operation by the Lubbock Police Department.

According to court records filed Tuesday, Avila was indicted on a charge of assaulting a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon. The indictment states Avila “did forcibly assault” a deputy with a motor vehicle.

He’s also charged with two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

Avila remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $215,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Bar owner says he’s forced to close early due to near decade-old liquor law
Sheriff: Major wreck on US 287 southbound
Sherman County officials: 1 dead in major crash on U.S. 287
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for sexual assault of a child
DPS are investigating a crash after a Dumas man died from a two semi crash on US 287.
Dumas man dead, 1 injured after 2 semi crash on US 287
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from

Latest News

Amarillo Fire officials respond to a structure fire near Manhattan Street
Amarillo fire officials: House fire caused after dog knocks over candle, 1 injured
panhandle community services
Health experts helping uninsured individuals get health coverage
A Wilson ISD employee is on paid administrative leave after the district learned of allegations...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD employee on leave amid allegations of inappropriate interaction with students
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE