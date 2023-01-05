Health experts helping uninsured individuals get health coverage
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Health experts are helping uninsured individuals get health coverage this month.
Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Library will help people apply, enroll, and understand Medicaid and marketplace health insurance.
They are offering to counseling times:
- Jan. 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Northwest Branch Library, 6100 W. 9th
- Jan. 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th
Individuals will need to bring the following:
- Address and information about their household
- Social security numbers for those applying
- Any immigration documentation
- Estimate of household income for 2023
- Information on employer based insurance
For more details, call (806) 342-6176.
