Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Health experts helping uninsured individuals get health coverage

panhandle community services
panhandle community services(n/a)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Health experts are helping uninsured individuals get health coverage this month.

Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Library will help people apply, enroll, and understand Medicaid and marketplace health insurance.

They are offering to counseling times:

  • Jan. 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Northwest Branch Library, 6100 W. 9th
  • Jan. 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th

Individuals will need to bring the following:

  • Address and information about their household
  • Social security numbers for those applying
  • Any immigration documentation
  • Estimate of household income for 2023
  • Information on employer based insurance

For more details, call (806) 342-6176.

Panhandle Community Services
Panhandle Community Services(Panhandle Community Services)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Bar owner says he’s forced to close early due to near decade-old liquor law
Sheriff: Major wreck on US 287 southbound
Sherman County officials: 1 dead in major crash on U.S. 287
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for sexual assault of a child
DPS are investigating a crash after a Dumas man died from a two semi crash on US 287.
Dumas man dead, 1 injured after 2 semi crash on US 287
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from

Latest News

The Clovis Economic Development and the Clovis County Chamber of Commerce have recently been...
Clovis Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce gifted call center
Adrian Independent School District is cancelling schools tomorrow due to a busted water line.
Adrian ISD cancels school on Thursday due to busted water line
The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership...
City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter
The city of Amarillo’s city transit is scheduling three public meetings to discuss merging...
Amarillo City Transit hosting public meetings about merging routes