Health experts helping uninsured individuals get health coverage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Health experts are helping uninsured individuals get health coverage this month.

Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Library will help people apply, enroll, and understand Medicaid and marketplace health insurance.

They are offering to counseling times:

Jan. 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Northwest Branch Library, 6100 W. 9th

Jan. 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th

Individuals will need to bring the following:

Address and information about their household

Social security numbers for those applying

Any immigration documentation

Estimate of household income for 2023

Information on employer based insurance

For more details, call (806) 342-6176.

