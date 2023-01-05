Who's Hiring?
Dumas man dead, 1 injured after 2 semi crash on US 287

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash after a Dumas man died from a two semi crash on US 287.

According to DPS, on Jan. 4, at around 12:40 p.m., a Cub Cadet semi was traveling eastbound on FM 297, and another semi was traveling southbound on US 287.

The driver of the Cub Cadet semi did not stop at the intersection of FM 297 and US 287, hitting another semi driven by 67-year-old Kevin Potter.

The impact caused Potter and his trailer to roll over onto its side in the center median of US 287.

The driver of the Cub Cadet semi was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kevin Potter was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

