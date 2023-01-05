Who's Hiring?
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say

Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are second-degree felonies.(San Antonio Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – A convenience store employee in Texas has been arrested for stealing lottery tickets from her place of work and cashing out the prize winnings, according to police.

The San Antonio Police Department said Mayra Rios, 37, is believed to have stolen more than $52,000 worth of lottery tickets and prize winnings.

In a video posted by San Antonio police, officials said Rios was caught when the store owner noticed he was missing bundles of lottery tickets. After reviewing surveillance video, the owner saw Rios activating the missing tickets, police said.

Police said the store owner confronted Rios about the tickets and she confessed to activating them.

Police said Rios stole about 30 bundles of tickets between October and December 2022, with each bundle containing about 25-30 tickets.

Rios was taken to the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday and charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are second-degree felonies.

According to jail records, Rios’ bond was set at $40,000.

