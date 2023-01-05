Who's Hiring?
Clovis Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce gifted call center

The Clovis Economic Development and the Clovis County Chamber of Commerce have recently been gifted a call center.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis Economic Development and the Clovis County Chamber of Commerce have recently been gifted a call center.

Clovis Economic Development and the Clovis County Chamber of Commerce now own a new office facility after they were given a donation from national real estate development company, Cowperwood.

The 35,000-square-foot-facility was originally built in 2000, and has been mainly used as a call center.

The Cowperwood Company, who was founded by John Harvey, designs, builds, owns and manages office, laboratory and related high-security space.

“I certainly identify with Clovis as a community,” Harvey explained. “It was a pleasure working with Citizens Bank and Chase Gentry over they years, and my parents and I are happy this contribution will have a positive impact in Clovis.”

Cowperwood Company invested in Clovis to help provide an opportunity to have a call center infrastructure that could also employ people from Clovis Community College.

“This is an extraordinary gift to our community,” said Chamber Executive Director Ernie Kos. “Cowperwood’s investment in Clovis 22 years ago allowed us to establish several solid connections that led to this moment. We are blessed to have this space and the opportunities it brings.”

Clovis Economic Development and the Chamber of Commerce plan to host an open house early this year.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

