City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas.

Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by the city.

“We’ll be getting some price quoting to the insurance once we’ve got those in place the insurance has assured us that we’re looking at one day turn arounds for approval, they want to work with the city to do it, they feel like we can move faster than they can for these repairs,” said Danforth.

Due to the water main break, events have had to move to the Amarillo Civic Center.

The city did say that their goal is to repair and get the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the performing arts back up and operating as quickly as possible.

“Repairs could start as early as next week, we’ll be getting some price quoting to the insurance they want to take advantage of our skill sets and of our knowledge of the community and local contractors,” said Danforth.

We will continue to provide updates on the situation as we learn more.

