Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager

An Amber Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler, who police believe is in grave or immediate danger.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CELINA, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Alexis Vidler was last seen on Tuesday in Celina, Texas, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 138 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she and an unidentified suspect may be traveling in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate RYT5102.

Police believe missing 17-year-old Alexis Vidler and an unidentified suspect are traveling in a...
Police believe missing 17-year-old Alexis Vidler and an unidentified suspect are traveling in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate RYT5102.(Texas Department of Public Safety)

Anyone with information regarding Alexis’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.

