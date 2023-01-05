Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for sexual assault of a child

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

According to the release, 22-year-old Matthew Nunez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for sexual assault of a child.

Nunez is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information about Nunez’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.

