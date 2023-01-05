Who's Hiring?
AISD basketball teams start district play next week

VIDEO: AISD basketball teams start district play next week
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hoops Madness is in full swing here in the Texas panhandle and it’s only about to get even crazier.

One of the most exciting games coming up on the schedule is the district opener in AISD as we count down the days until the matchup between Palo Duro and Tascosa.

It’s set to be a fun few months of district play with those two teams along with Amarillo High and Caprock. Heading into the district opener, Tascosa head coach Steve Jackson has nothing but respect for the stiff competition.

“Out here in West Texas, we see a certain breed, a certain brand of basketball. It’s just play hard, be hard nosed, blue collar. That’s teams like Palo Duro playing up tempo, pressure basketball. Then you have Amarillo High who’s under control and poised and they don’t let pressure bother team. We have to figure out a way to kind of implement what we want to have take place in that game.”

The Rebels record this season currently stands at 11-11. That district opener between the Dons and the Rebels on Friday, January 13th can be broadcast live on NewsChannel10.com or TPSNSports.com.

