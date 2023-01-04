West Plains freshman Ayden Larra shines once again in win over Clarendon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves welcomed the Clarendon Broncos into town on Tuesday night and took them down 54-46.

The game served as a break from district play for West Plains after taking on Randall and Canyon prior to Christmas. Wolves’ freshman guard Ayden Larra once again shined in victory with his ball handling and shooting on full display.

The Wolves return to district play on Friday against Hereford.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.