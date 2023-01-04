Wellington picks up the win at River Road, 44-30

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wellington Skyrockets came into Amarillo on Tuesday night and picked up the win 44-30 over River Road.

The Wildcats and Skyrockets were neck and neck in the first half. The Skyrockets pulled away slightly when Bryant Tarver hit a buzzer beating three to end the second quarter and put Wellington up 7. He had 11 first half points.

The Skyrockets pulled away even further in the second half and came away with the double-digit victory.

