Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Wellington picks up the win at River Road, 44-30

VIDEO: Wellington picks up the win at River Road, 44-30
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:47 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wellington Skyrockets came into Amarillo on Tuesday night and picked up the win 44-30 over River Road.

The Wildcats and Skyrockets were neck and neck in the first half. The Skyrockets pulled away slightly when Bryant Tarver hit a buzzer beating three to end the second quarter and put Wellington up 7. He had 11 first half points.

The Skyrockets pulled away even further in the second half and came away with the double-digit victory.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people were sent to a hospital after a crash on Monday.
2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude.
DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude
If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown...
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured

Latest News

Palo Duro Dons timeout during their win over Texline.
Palo Duro gets another win at home, takes down Texline 84-66
West Plains coaches in win over Clarendon.
West Plains freshman Ayden Larra shines once again in win over Clarendon
Bushland Falcons get the win 54-45 over Caprock.
Cole Purcell powers Bushland to another win
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: TPSN, Mike Roden