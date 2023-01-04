Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Staying Calm

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today looks to be yet another calm day in northern Texas, where we will continue to see fairly calm northwest winds and temperatures building into the low 50′s. Skies will stay mostly cloud-free throughout the day today and the night tonight, where clear skies and calm winds will let temperatures drop into the low to mid 20′s. The return of southwest winds will bring in some warmer air for the end of the week, where temperatures will be into the 60′s, maybe hitting 70 on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downs is facing charges with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
2 people were sent to a hospital after a crash on Monday.
2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381
The Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of Sheriff John Worthington after...
Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office announces death of Sheriff after battle with illness
Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima,...
5-year-old missing since September found dead in river, police say

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cooler Warmer Cooler
Cooler Warmer Cooler
Quiet January Weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 01/03
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 01/03