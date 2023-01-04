Staying Calm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today looks to be yet another calm day in northern Texas, where we will continue to see fairly calm northwest winds and temperatures building into the low 50′s. Skies will stay mostly cloud-free throughout the day today and the night tonight, where clear skies and calm winds will let temperatures drop into the low to mid 20′s. The return of southwest winds will bring in some warmer air for the end of the week, where temperatures will be into the 60′s, maybe hitting 70 on Friday.

