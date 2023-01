SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Sherman County officials responded to a ‘major’ crash on US 287 southbound.

The crash involved two semi trucks, and ended with a tanker carrying oil turned over on its side.

According to officials the road has been re-opened, and traffic is no longer affected.

Sheriff: Major wreck on US 287 southbound (Greg Wright)

