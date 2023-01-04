Who's Hiring?
Randall County Jail expansion of 2 new pods, allowing more beds

By Nicole Williams
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Jail expansion will be opening two new pods, allowing around 96 more beds.

Sheriff Forbis says funding for a project like this one comes two ways, certificates of obligation and half through the American Rescue Plan.

“The funding for this project comes two ways. $10 million from the American Rescue Plan money will pay for half of the project and the other half is paid for through certificates of obligation that were issued by the county,” said Christopher Forbis, Sheriff for Randall County.

The expansion was designed to help the jail separate the sick and those who are more at risk of harming themselves and others.

“If they have communicable diseases, COVID-19, flu, whatever, or if they have mental issues, that’s been a growing problem in our county jail, and it will allow us the flexibility since every cell will have its own shower that we can isolate those that are too dangerous to be in the general population,” said Sheriff Forbis.

Forbis says taxpayers should not see an impact on their bills because the county recently paid off another debt.

“We got a very beneficial interest rate overall and so because of that, we have the old debt coming off. There won’t be a tax increase on your tax bill for this project,” said Sheriff Forbis.

The project is expecting to break ground in April 2023, and will take roughly 14 months of construction.

