Palo Duro gets another win at home, takes down Texline 84-66

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons welcomed the Texline Tornados into town on Tuesday and came away with another victory.

The Dons won 84-66 in one of their final games before district play this season. Palo Duro next plays on Friday against Idalou. After that, the Dons get next Tuesday off as they prepare to open district play on Friday against Tascosa.

