Experts share what the year 2022 drought means for Lake Meredith for 2023

VIDEO: What the 2022 drought means for Lake Meredith
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the entire Panhandle experiencing moderate drought or worse, Lake Meredith’s water level continues to drop.

“Well the level of Lake Meredith is kind of dependent on how much rain or snow we’re getting and runoff into it. La Niña years generally bring less precipitation than normal during the winter months, but it’s the dry time of the year anyway. January, February and December are the driest of the year for us,” says Dave Oliver, NewsChannel 10′s Chief Meteorologist.

The projections for 2023 is that we trend out of La Niña and into El Niño around spring time.

“If we have below average rainfall in the watershed, then our inflow to the lake will be lower, and more than likely lake levels will trend down until we get a bit of rain,” says Drew Satterwhite, General Manager of Canadian River Municipal Water Authority.

Lake Meredith generic
Lake Meredith generic(kfda)

Oliver says changing from La Niña to El Niño could bring more moisture.

“As we head towards the end of winter and spring, the climate forecast is that we start to shift from La Niña back into an El Niño pattern which is generally more favorable for precipitation. I think we’ll have some dryness here next few weeks and then there may be a transition to more of an active pattern, hopefully bring some moisture to the area,” says Dave Oliver.

Until we see the shift from dry to more rainfall, the levels of Lake Meredith will continue to trend down. However, Canadian River Municipal Water Authority says at this time users of the lake will be unaffected.

