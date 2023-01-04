Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave’s Outlook Is Quite Nice

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A quiet outlook is in place for the time being without any major winter events or storm systems taking shape anytime soon. Chilly mornings will continue as we dip into the low to mid 20s tonight, but afternoons will be warming nicely. Highs tomorrow will be near 60, but 70 degrees will be likely Friday. Winds will be running light tomorrow, but may kick up to 30mph on Friday.

