Cole Purcell powers Bushland to another win

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bushland picked up another win on Tuesday night, taking down Caprock 54-45.

Cole Purcell once again led the way for the Falcons with another stellar performance scoring the basketball. The senior guard finished the game with 26 points, including a buzzer beater to end the third quarter.

Caprock’s Brown posted 19 points for the Longhorns, but it wasn’t enough to take down Purcell and the Falcons on the road in Bushland.

