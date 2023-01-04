City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless.

The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown.

Transformation Park is planned to include day and night shelters, bathrooms and other features.

The park would be on the north side of Southwest Sixth Avenue and South Bowie Street.

