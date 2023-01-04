Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Biden says he intends to visit the US-Mexico border

"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the...
"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the success of the infrastructure law on Wednesday.
By SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Canada and Mexico.

“That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters during a trip to Kentucky.

That border has seen massive increases in migrants even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people who are seeking asylum in the United States.

It was not immediately clear where along the border Biden would visit. Biden is heading to Mexico City on Monday to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Biden was in Kentucky visiting a highway bridge that is receiving federal dollars under the bipartisan infrastructure law.

"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the success of the infrastructure law on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downs is facing charges with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
The Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of Sheriff John Worthington after...
Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office announces death of Sheriff after battle with illness
2 people were sent to a hospital after a crash on Monday.
2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho
The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership...
City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter
Four people were rescued after a car plunged off a cliff in California. (KGO)
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, William "Rick" Singer, founder of the Edge College &...
College scam mastermind Rick Singer gets 3.5 years in prison
The city of Amarillo’s city transit is scheduling three public meetings to discuss merging...
Amarillo City Transit hosting public meetings about merging routes