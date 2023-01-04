Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Symphony Beethoven: “Emperor” Concerto moving to Civic Center

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony’s performance on January 20, and January 21, will be moved to the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium due to water damage in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

On Christmas Eve, a water line on the fire suppression system broke the third floor of the GNC, causing substantial damage, according to the City of Amarillo.

The City of Amarillo Facilities Department repaired the leak, and the drying process and flood remediation began immediately on December 24.

New tickets will be mailed out to current ticketholders before the January concert. According to the City of Amarillo, no action is needed from ticketholders at this time.

Ongoing ticket sales for the January concerts are on a temporary hold and are expected to reopen next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

