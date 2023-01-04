Amarillo Public Library offers prizes for ‘Blind Date with a Book’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library provides a chance to win a prize for participating in their Blind Date with a Book event.

You can visit any Amarillo Public Library location and choose a book from the selection of paper-wrapped books on display.

You won’t know the identity of the book until you have read it. All paper-wrapped book have been recommended by a staff member and have been picked but staff, or featured in one of our other BookNews e-newsletters.

Return the entry form inside the books to be entered for a chance to win a grand prize - a $50 restaurant gift card that will be awarded to a participant at each library location.

The Amarillo Public Library says some books contain additional prizes.

One blind date book can be checked out per person.

Drawings for prizes will be held on Feb. 10, all entries must be turned in by Feb. 9.

You must be 18 years or older to win.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.