Amarillo High’s Peyton Stafford is awarded Blair Cherry Memorial Award

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo-Palo Duro Chapter of the Amarillo American Business Club (AMBUCS) hosted the annual Blair Cherry Memorial Award. The award was given to Amarillo High’s Peyton Stafford.

The award is given to a college football player who attended an Amarillo ISD school who excels on the football field, in the classroom, and in their community.

Stafford graduated from Amarillo High in 2017 and played colleigate football as an offensive linemen at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

