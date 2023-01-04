Amarillo City Transit hosting public meetings about merging routes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo’s city transit is scheduling three public meetings to discuss merging routes.

A press release said this is in regards to route 41 and route 42. The city wants to combine the two routes into one route, this way frequency of service is improved.

Any changes of the routes aren’t effective until Jan. 23.

Public comments can be submitted at the meetings or to ACT Planner Julia Miller at julia.miller@amarillo.gov or at (806) 378-6923. Comments can be submitted until Jan. 23.

These are the dates and times for the meetings:

Jan. 5: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the North Branch Public Library, 1500 N.E. 24th Ave.

Jan. 10: 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Downtown Public Library, 413 S.E. 4th Ave.

Jan. 11: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Public Library, 413 S.E. 4th Ave.

