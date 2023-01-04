Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Amarillo City Transit hosting public meetings about merging routes

The city of Amarillo’s city transit is scheduling three public meetings to discuss merging...
The city of Amarillo’s city transit is scheduling three public meetings to discuss merging routes.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo’s city transit is scheduling three public meetings to discuss merging routes.

A press release said this is in regards to route 41 and route 42. The city wants to combine the two routes into one route, this way frequency of service is improved.

Any changes of the routes aren’t effective until Jan. 23.

Public comments can be submitted at the meetings or to ACT Planner Julia Miller at julia.miller@amarillo.gov or at (806) 378-6923. Comments can be submitted until Jan. 23.

These are the dates and times for the meetings:

  • Jan. 5: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the North Branch Public Library, 1500 N.E. 24th Ave.
  • Jan. 10: 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Downtown Public Library, 413 S.E. 4th Ave.
  • Jan. 11: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Public Library, 413 S.E. 4th Ave.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downs is facing charges with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
The Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of Sheriff John Worthington after...
Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office announces death of Sheriff after battle with illness
2 people were sent to a hospital after a crash on Monday.
2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership...
City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
The Amarillo Symphony’s performance on January 20, and January 21, will be moved to the...
Amarillo Symphony Beethoven: “Emperor” Concerto moving to Civic Center
A two-year-old boy has died at Covenant Medical Center after a crash in Midland County.
2-year-old dies at Covenant after crash in Midland Co.