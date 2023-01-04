Amarillo city council applications open for mayor and councilmembers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The city of Amarillo is preparing for the upcoming general election for mayor and council member places 1-4.

Candidates interested in filing an application for a place on the ballot may pick up a candidate packet beginning Jan. 5, 2023 at city hall from the city secretary’s office, room 303 at City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan St.

The city encourages qualifying candidates who have intentions about running for office to pick up an application as soon as possible.

COA City Secretary Stephanie Coggins spoke about the required application fee and how candidates can go about finding an alternative way to covering that cost.

“When you file your application, you should know that if a citizen comes to file an application, they file with either a $100 application fee, if they do not want to pay the $100 fee, they can have 100 registered voters in Amarillo sign a petition and they can file that instead,” said Coggins.

The first day for a candidate to file for a place on the ballot is Jan. 18, and the last day to submit an application is Feb. 17 by 5:00 p.m.

For a full list of all required qualification for mayor and councilmembers, click here.

