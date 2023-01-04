ADHD medication shortage impacting children in the Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ADHD medication is a difficult prescription to find for many users in the Texas Panhandle.

The lack of lower dosages available and shortage was caused primarily by COVID-19, staff shortages and production.

“The immediate release generic Adderall, five milligrams especially, which it’s usually a starter dose and so that’s kind of hard for people. They’re just now being diagnosed,” said Mark Vogler, pharmacist at Martin-Tipton Pharmacy.

Children and new users of the medication are being affected, according to Vogler, since what they would primarily be prescribed is going through a shortage.

“It affects more kids because it is the lower doses, we’re seeing that are being shorted right now,” said Vogler.

Many parents have had to take extra steps to ensure their children are able to stay focused.

“I had one mom call like five or six different pharmacies to see if they have it, and she said ‘quick send it here they have it,’” said Mariada George, MD, FAAP.

Vogler says their are many side effects, including withdrawal effects when the prescription runs out, night sweats, and stomach issues for those who are unable to obtain prescriptions.

“The worst thing would be they aren’t able to focus in school and are doing poorly and don’t learn,” said George.

With holidays ending, and school starting, many students may go back to class without medication to help them focus.

“Especially with school coming back in, some people take off taking that medication while they’re on holiday and things like that. Whenever school starts, it’s going to be disruptive to the student, the parents and the teachers, at that time, so it’s something that we’ll try to help as best we can,” said Vogler.

If you are unable to get your prescription, speak with a doctor before trying alternatives.

