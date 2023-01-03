Who's Hiring?
WT Men’s and Women’s basketball bounce back and pick up two more LSC wins

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Both West Texas A&M basketball teams have started back up Lone Star Conference play for the second half of their seasons. The men’s and women’s teams racked up two big wins this past weekend against Midwestern State on Friday and Cameron yesterday to start the new year.

Both of these wins come after both WT teams played in different holiday classics. The men finished the Hoops Holiday Classic in Las Vegas 0-2 and the women came back from the Tampa Holiday Classic 1-1. Both teams took the Christmas break to reflect on the losses and prepare to start back up with a tough Lone Star Conference. With the wins this past weekend, the women came out with two more 80+ point games and the men added their third 100+ point game of the season.

“I think we are learning from those things and it carried over into our conference games this weekend. Every win this year, more so this is the ninth year that we’ve been here, and this is as even as this league has ever been. So every win you’ve got to enjoy it right now,” said WT men’s basketball assistant head coach, Chris Gove.

“When you are picked preseason number one, I mean the targets on your back and our ladies have understood that and you know I think they came back after Christmas and you could kind of see a renewed focus, intensity, energy, and ready to get after it. Honestly, I thought those last two games, Midwestern (State) and Cameron, were probablt our two most complete performances of the year,” said WT women’s basketball head coach, Josh Prock.

The men are currently sitting at 8-4 (6-0). The women are 12-2 (5-1).

Both teams will hit the road this week to take on San Angelo Thursday, women’s tip off at 5:30 p.m. and boys to follow. Then they will travel to UT Permian Basin on Saturday, women start a 1 p.m. and boys to follow.

