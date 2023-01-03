Who's Hiring?
Stream Tascosa vs Plainview and Canyon vs Randall basketball games here

TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Tascosa vs Plainview basketball games.
TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Tascosa vs Plainview basketball games.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the girls Tascosa vs Plainview and the boys and girls Canyon vs Randall basketball games.

The games are scheduled for Friday, January 6.

To stream the girls Tascosa vs Plainview basketball game at 6 p.m., click here.

To Listen the girls Canyon vs Randall basketball game at 6 p.m., click here.

To Listen the boys Canyon vs Randall basketball game at 7:30 p.m., click here.

