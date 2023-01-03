Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Starbucks adds pistachio drink to winter menu

Starbucks now has two pistachio drinks on its winter menu.
Starbucks now has two pistachio drinks on its winter menu.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks launched its winter menu Tuesday with a new offering: the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew.

The handcrafted drink features cold brew with vanilla syrup, topped with pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown-buttery sprinkles.

The new item joins a returning seasonal fan-favorite - the Pistachio Latte, which was first introduced in 2021.

The winter menu also includes the return of the Red Velvet Loaf to the bakery case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people were sent to a hospital after a crash on Monday.
2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude.
DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude
Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown...
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured

Latest News

Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
McCarthy promises ‘battle’ to be speaker as Congress opens
Pelé will be buried in the Brazilian city where he began his career.
Pelé's coffin arrives at cemetery in city he made famous
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., center, Senator John Thune, R-SD,, left,...
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Democrats retain power
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in Idaho slayings not expected to fight extradition
Emmerson’s hind legs don’t move like other dogs, but that’s not stopping her. She uses a custom...
German shepherd puppy with special needs looking for forever home