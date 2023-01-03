‘Snack Pak 4 Kids’ packed and delivered 265,000 snack packs for students in 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pak 4 Kids completed the year by packing and delivering 256,000 snack packs for Amarillo Independent School District students.

Dyron Howell, the founder of Snack Pal 4 Kids, attributes this year’s success to all the hardworking volunteers who give their time to the organization.

“We have an amazing team of volunteers, an amazing group donors. We spent over $1.1 million just serving the kids here in Amarillo alone last year to make sure they have the tools they needed to be successful.” said Howell.

The organization reports 65 percent of teachers who saw an improvement in student academic performance.

At Snack Pak 4 Kids, volunteers work together each week to make sure students have nutritious food for the weekend so they are ready to learn on Monday and be successful in the classroom.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at Snack Pak 4 Kids, click here.

