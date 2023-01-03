Quiet January Weather

We will enjoy a calm period of weather as we await our next active system. Winds will be coming down and remaining at light levels for a couple of days as we enjoy sunny skies and normal temperatures. We can expect chilly morning lows in the 20s, but afternoon highs in the low 50s tomorrow warming into the low 60s on Thursday. The next low pressure system to bring some wind to the area is not expected until Friday.

