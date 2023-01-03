Who's Hiring?
Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis officials have confirmed the man who was shot in the head on New Year’s evening has died.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, 28-year-old Oscar Trujillo who was shot in the head on Sunday has died.

On January 1, at around 9:30 p.m., the Clovis Police Department Dispatch Center received a call reporting four to five gunshots in the area of Wilmington and Northglen Streets.

While officers were responding to the area, the dispatch center received a second call from a man saying he had fired a gun in self-defense.

Officers arrived to the area where they found Trujillo lying in the roadway, next to a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was quickly transported to a hospital, and later died of his injuries.

30-year-old Michael Downs, was among those who called police to report the shooting.

Downs is facing charges with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

District Attorney Quentin Ray said Monday night that charge will be amended to an open count of murder since Trujillo has died.

If you have any information about this case, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

