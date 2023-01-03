More than $3 million donated to Damar Hamlin’s toy charity

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Fans are showing support for injured Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin by flooding his toy charity with so many donations the fundraiser skyrocketed Monday night, surpassing $3 million.

Hamlin was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance after he collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium during the nationally televised Monday Night Football game.

The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest following a tackle early in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills say Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored before he was taken to the hospital.

Hamlin started the Chasing M Foundation Community Toy Drive after the Bills drafted him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive,” the online fundraiser read.

The initial goal was $2,500, and entering Monday, the fundraiser had less than $100,000.

Since Hamlin was hospitalized, more than 120,000 donations poured in and now the fundraiser stands at more than $3.4 million.

Both Bengals and Bills fans also flocked to the hospital Monday night minutes after Hamlin arrived. They held a vigil through the night into early Tuesday.

Hamlin remains in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.