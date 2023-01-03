Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office announces death of Sheriff after battle with illness
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lipscomb County, Texas (KFDA) - The Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of Sheriff John Worthington after a battle with an illness.
Sheriff Worthington served in Lipscomb and Hemphill counties during his career.
According to the Lipscomb County Sherriff’s Office, Sheriff John Worthington died after a battle with an illness.
The memorial service will be on Thursday January 5, at 10 a.m. at the Carmichael Whatley Funeral Home in Pampa.
