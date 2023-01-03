Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office announces death of Sheriff after battle with illness

The Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of Sheriff John Worthington after...
The Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of Sheriff John Worthington after a battle with an illness.(Hockley County Sheriff's Office)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lipscomb County, Texas (KFDA) - The Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of Sheriff John Worthington after a battle with an illness.

Sheriff Worthington served in Lipscomb and Hemphill counties during his career.

According to the Lipscomb County Sherriff’s Office, Sheriff John Worthington died after a battle with an illness.

The memorial service will be on Thursday January 5, at 10 a.m. at the Carmichael Whatley Funeral Home in Pampa.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people were sent to a hospital after a crash on Monday.
2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude.
DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude
If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead.
‘Make sure they can make it through’: Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown...
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured

Latest News

Amarillo Public Library
Amarillo Public Library offering free ESL classes later this month
A two-year-old boy has died at Covenant Medical Center after a crash in Midland County.
2-year-old dies at Covenant after crash in Midland Co.
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Amarillo Area CASA is looking for more volunteers to sign up for their Jan. 2023 training.
Amarillo Area CASA looking for more volunteers