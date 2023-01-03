Goat of the Week: Daizjia Oages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa girls basketball team is making some noise this season. Less than a month ago, the team climbed all the way up to 12th in the Texas 5A girls’ rankings.

After returning from Christmas, they made another big statement by taking down Canyon on their own home floor in the Tatum Tough tournament.

Lady Rebels point guard Daizjia Oages is just happy to be playing the sport she loves again.

“Last summer I didn’t play the whole summer.” Oages said during a Lady Rebels practice. “I usually do AAU ball throughout the whole summer. Trying to get college offers and everything. I wasn’t able to play because I had a big ankle injury in April. I fractured my ankle, so I’m just now getting over it. Sometimes it still hurts to this day, but [I’m] just playing though it.”

That setback hasn’t stopped Daizjia’s determination. It’s only made her even more driven. She’s thankful to have such a great support system as Tascosa.

“It’s meant a lot to me.” Oages said. “I love the family we have here and this year, we’re coming together, new coach and everything. I felt like I had to show out 10 times harder because I missed a whole AAU season. I decided to come back 10 times harder this season.”

That new head coach that Daizjia mentioned, Chris Sumrall, is certainly happy to have her running the offense.

“She’s been good.“ Sumrall said. “She’s just a wizard with the ball really. She does things with the ball that I’ve never had a kid do. She’s more of a kid that’s going to lead by example and play hard and try to do the right thing.”

With district play opening up soon, Daizjia and Tascosa are hoping to show Amarillo they’re a force to be reckoned with.

